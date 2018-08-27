Boil-water notice in effect for several Vernon properties

Greater Vernon Water advises customers that a Boil Water Notice is in effect for specific buildings.

Greater Vernon Water, in conjunction with Interior Health (IH), advises customers that a Boil Water Notice is in effect for the following residents and facilities:

• Commonage Crescent

• Commonage Place

• 1316 Mission Road

• 1400 Mission Road – NORIC HOUSE

• 1424 Mission Road

• 1208 Mission Road

• Some areas of the DND grounds

• Allan Brooks.

Greater Vernon Water advises that consecutive water samples have shown levels of Total Coliform Bacteria. Although this type of bacteria are non-pathogenic they are indicators of water quality degradation. GVW feels it is prudent to inform you of this finding and recommend that until further investigation, households and facilities receiving this message should exercise caution when using water for consumption purposes.

For customers in the above-affected areas, water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute or use an alternate water source:

• drinking

• brushing teeth

• washing fruits & vegetables to be eaten raw

• preparing any foods

• mixing baby formula

• making beverages or ice.

Staff is investigating and implementing measures to correct any issues discovered, plus continue to monitor water quality. Flushing and increased levels of chlorine are being used in the reservoir to improve water quality and a chlorine odour may be noticeable.

Road signs are being posted in your area. Customers will be notified as conditions change. If you have any questions about this BOIL WATER NOTICE, please contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or check our website at www.rdno.ca/water.

