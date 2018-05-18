Boil water notice issued

Some rural Lumby residents are being urged to boil their water.

The Regional District of North Okanagan, in conjunction with Interior Health, has issued a boil water notice for customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility.

“Due to spring freshet and lake level changes, the turbidity has exceeded five NTU at the Mable Lake Water intake,” the regional district states. “Due to this increase in turbidity (cloudiness) the water quality is now rates as poor.”

The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

A poor rating means that all customers should exercise caution when using the water for consumption purposes.

Water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

– drinking

– preparing any foods

– washing fruits and vegetables

– making beverages or ice

– brushing teeth

– preparing infant formula

Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs and on the RDNO website at www.rdno.ca.

