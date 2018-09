The boil water notice for the Falkland Water System has been rescinded

The taps are once again OK to drink from.

The boil water notice for the Falkland Water System issued on Sept.13 has now been rescinded.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District recent water quality tests have confirmed that bacterial counts in the Falkland Water System’s drinking water supply have returned to acceptable levels.

For further information, please contact the CSRD Operations Management at 250.833.5950.

