Boil water notice lifted for some residents on the west side of Okanagan Lake

Two-hundred and seventy property owners in the Westshoe Estates Subdivision can now safely drink their water again

A boil water notice has been lifted by the Regional District of Central Okanagan for approximately 270 properties on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

The notice was issued by the district four days ago as a precaution for Westshore Estates Subdivision residents off of Westside Road after crews discovered a local water main break.

The district said a recent water test conducted in the Westshore Estates water system has shown the facility is now within federal drinking water quality guidelines.

Despite the removal of the boil water notice, a water quality advisory is still in affect for Lakeview Water System users in West Kelowna.

Lakeview Water system users in the Shannon Lake and Mt. Boucherie neighborhoods have now been under a water quality advisory for 24 of the last 36 days.

In total, four boil water advisories have been issued for residents on the west side of Okanagan Lake in just over a month.

