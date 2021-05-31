Boil water notice requested for Lake Country utility

Interior Health requests Eastside Utilities in Carr’s Landing post notice due to change in water quality

A Boil Water Notice has been requested by Interior Health to be posted for the Eastside Utilities, a private water utility in Carr’s Landing that serves 160 customers, effective retroactive to Saturday, May 29, due to changes in water quality. (File photo)

Interior Health Authority has requested that Eastside Utilities (private water utility) in the Carr’s Landing area of Lake Country post a Boil Water Notice effective Saturday, May 29, due to changes in water quality.

Eastside Water Utility provides water to 160 customers in the Carr’s Landing neighbourhood of Lake Country. This is a private small water system and is not related to any District of Lake Country water system such as the nearby Coral Beach or Lake Pine water systems.

Eastside Utilities and the Interior Health Authority recommend that customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice.

Water intended for drinking, washing fruit or vegetables, making juices, ice, or infant formulas, and for brushing teeth should be boiled for a minimum of one minute.

The public will be notified when conditions change or when water quality has improved.

