Boil water notice rescinded for Grindrod residents

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) and Interior Health have rescinded a precautionary boil water notice affecting Grindrod residents.

The boil water notice was issued Saturday, July 22, to customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility after a power outage caused a loss of water.

All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are now within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system, the RDNO says.

The RDNO also provided an update Friday about outdoor water restrictions, saying the B.C. government has declared a level four drought for the South Thompson watershed. The Grindrod Water Utility uses water in this watershed and outdoor watering impacts the river and stream levels.

Due to the drought and existing capacity limitations of the system, the Grindrod Water Utility remains on stage two outdoor watering restrictions. That means customers are only allowed to water their lawns twice a week. Watering days for residents with odd house numbers can water on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while those with an even house number can water on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Watering between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. is not allowed at any time, as irrigating in the heat of the day is ineffective due to water evaporation and is an avoidable form of wasting water.

Filling swimming pools, hot tubs, garden ponds or decorative fountains is also prohibited.

The RDNO asks that residents minimize car washing to conserve water during the drought. When washing vehicles, residents are urged to use a sponge and bucket instead of running water.

Under stage two water restrictions, customers are allowed to water by hand at any time using a watering can or a hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Drip irrigation is also allowed any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly to plant roots.

