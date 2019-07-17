Bollywood Bang fundraiser for CMHA Vernon a success

CMHA Vernon & District staff at Bollywood Bang event that was held at Predator Ridge Resort in April. The event helped raise nearly $34,000 for the local CMHA branch. (Contributed - Keylight Photography)

CMHA Vernon & District Branch received $33,922 for its youth programs and Crisis Line from a local fundraising event.

Bollywood Bang, which took place Saturday, April 27 at Predator Ridge Resort, featured a five-minute fundraiser where guests donated $25,922 to support local mental health. During the event, CMHA Vernon staff and volunteers held a balloon pop, raising $8,000 from the sale of prize-filled balloons.

“We are thankful to GNS Society, guests and supporters for helping to raise awareness and support programs that bring direct help to those living with mental health challenges in Vernon and area,” said Julia Payson, Executive Director, CMHA Vernon & District Branch.

Donations will partially fund CMHA youth programs and the crisis line which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and receive more than 5,500 calls per year.

“Community support for these programs is vitally important to continue operating. The Crisis Line is partly funded by Interior Health, but also relies on the generosity of our community for us to continue providing the service,” said Payson.

CMHA recently launched a chat and text component to the 24/7 crisis line to reach underrepresented populations of youth and middle-aged males. Recently, the Canadian Suicide Prevention Service found that the demographic most often reached by the text and chat services were middle-aged men.

“Although we hope to engage younger people and men, our crisis text and chat service is open to people of all ages,” said Payson.

Youth programs benefiting from the fundraising event include Super Saturdays – an early intervention and prevention-based program for children aged 7-12 who have a parent living with a mental illness, and Friday Night Live, which offers youth aged 13-17 a peer support-based program to manage their mental wellness. These programs are funded primarily through donations from community members.

To learn more about the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon Branch or to make a donation to improve mental health in our community, visit the website www.vernon.cmha.bc.ca or call 250-542-3114.

