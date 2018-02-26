Bollywood Bang raises funds for Family Resource Centre

It’s east meets west; Vernon meets Delhi.

That’s the concept behind Bollywood Bang, which first came to life in the Okanagan in 2013. Since its inception, the event has surpassed all expectations and become one of the most anticipated events of the year, selling out in just six hours last year. This year’s event is slated for April 29.

Bollywood Bang is intended to bring people together and celebrate diversity all the while raising money for a different local charities. Both men and women have the opportunity to dress up in South Asian outfits and enjoy an experience like no other.

Mouth-watering Indian cuisine mixed with Bhangra dancers and a live DJ are on offer, in addition to the ever-popular henna station as well as the saree tying competition. Last year, more than 985 people enjoyed the event and attendees included people from Vernon, Vancouver, Penticton, Kelowna and Salmon Arm.

“We are proud and grateful to have TD Bank be our title sponsor for a second year. Their support is such a compliment to the work we do, “said Dalvir Nahal, event coordinator. “I am just amazed at the response this event has received from the community. Since its inception, Bollywood Bang has proudly raised over $206,000 for local charities including CMHA, Upper Room Mission, the Vernon Jubilee Hospital and NONA. This year they will be supporting the Family Resource Centre.”

The Family Resource Centre is a multi-purpose agency that offers affordable counselling and support programs to children, individuals and families in the North Okanagan. Clients of the Family Resource Centre come from all walks of life. The Family also provides specialized counselling to children, women and men who have been traumatized by sexual abuse and exploitation. The services provided by the Family Resource Centre have a direct impact to the quality of life for Vernon and the North Okanagan.

“It is a tremendous honour and opportunity to be selected as the recipient for the 2018 Bollywood Bang,” said Scott Manjak, executive director of the Family Resource Centre. “The support from this amazing event will have a direct impact on the delivery of our programs and services. The funding helps us achieve our purpose of building a resilient community by empowering one child, one individual and one family at a time.”

The event will be hosted at Vernon Curling Rink, and Nahal said the decor will be unlike you’ve ever seen before.

“We will literally transform the venue into a Bollywood Scene,” Nahal said.

Tickets are $125 each and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 3. They can be purchased on line at www.bollywoodbang.org. Outfits will go on sale April 7-8 at the Lakers Clubhouse.

For more information on the Family Resource Centre, visit www.vernonfrc.ca.

