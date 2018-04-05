Bollywood fundraiser outfits available

Clothing sale for Bollywood Bang Saturday and Sunday in Vernon features more than 400 outfits

More than 400 outfits for the sold-out Bollywood Bang fundraiser for the Family Resource Centre will be on sale in Vernon Saturday and Sunday at Lakers Clubhouse. (Bollywood Bang photo)

Outfits for Vernon’s fifth annual Bollywood Bang fundraiser will be sold this weekend.

More than 400 outfits to choose from for the sold-out event will be available at Lakers Clubhouse in Okanagan Landing Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds go to the Family Resource Centre.

“You don’t have to have a ticket in order to attend the sales,” said event organizer, Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal. “Last year we sold lots of outfits to women just wanting to purchase the fabric or who had plans to attend an Indian wedding this summer.

“The silks and embroidery are beautiful and a fraction of what they would cost for retail.” Bollywood Bang is set for Saturday, April 28, at the Vernon Curling Club.

The immensely popular event, which began in 2013, has surpassed all expectations and become one of the most anticipated events of the year.

“Bollywood Bang is intended to bring people together and celebrate diversity all the while raising money for different local charities,” said Nahal. “Both men and women have the opportunity to dress up in South Asian outfits and enjoy an experience like no other.”

The evening includes mouth-watering Indian cuisine mixed with Bhangra dancers and a live DJ, in addition to the ever-popular henna station and the saree tying competition.

Last year, more than 985 people enjoyed the event and attendees included people from Vernon, Vancouver, Penticton, Kelowna and Salmon Arm.

TD Bank is the title sponsor for a second year.

Bollywood Bang has raised more than $206,000 for local charities including CMHA, Upper Room Mission, the Vernon Jubilee Hospital and NONA. This year, support goes to the Family Resource Centre.



