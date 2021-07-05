Kelowna RCMP cruisers stationed at the Highway 33 entrance to Davie Road on Monday, July 5. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Bomb scare at Kelowna clinic false alarm

Roads reopen after RCMP determine suspicious package not a bomb

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

The RCMP’s police dog team has determined the suspicious package is not an explosive.

However, Mounties are still looking into where the item came from.

Davie Road and Saskatoon Road have been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 p.m.

Kelowna Mounties are investigating after a suspicious package was found outside a Rutland business on Monday morning (July 5).

Just after 11 a.m., RCMP officers were called to a business in the 100-block of Davie Road after employees noticed the package. The focus seems to be around the May Bennett Wellness Centre.

The area has been cordoned off and police are waiting for the RCMP bomb squad to attend and determine if the package poses a threat. Businesses in the area have been evacuated in the meantime as a precaution.

READ MORE: 2 Vancouver police officers stabbed during incident involving child in Chinatown

READ MORE: Busy week for Central Okanagan rescue crews

Davie Road will be closed between Highway 33 and Hollydell Road, and Saskatoon Road will be closed between Davie Road and Dundas Road.

The RCMP is requesting the public avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Anybody with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

