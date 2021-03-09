Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites have been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire area for the past few nights. (Facebook photo)

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites have been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire area for the past few nights. (Facebook photo)

Bomb squad called to investigate Penticton explosions

‘Pipe bomb’ type explosives have been recovered from a school yard and popular park

RCMP in Penticton have engaged the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit as it continues to investigate a series of explosions.

Over the past several days, RCMP in Penticton have been investigating reports of loud explosions occurring within various open areas around the city.

Each of these explosions have occurred late in the evening, into the early morning hours. It is possible more explosions have been heard over the past several weeks, but many weren’t reported.

Penticton RCMP’s General Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU), have identified two locations in which an unknown person or persons detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), in both a school yard and a park setting, respectively.

On March 7, at 8 p.m., the first confirmed IED detonation occurred on the King’s Park soccer field. Front-line officers located the scene of the explosion. No one was located at the scene, and limited property damage was observed.

On March 8 at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to another set of reports of similar explosions being heard. This time, the explosion was confirmed to have occurred on the Carmi Elementary School grounds. The explosion of the IED did not damage any buildings, and no one was reportedly injured.

“As we actively investigate these explosions, we want to remind the public to report any suspicious packages, sounds, or people they may observe in their neighbourhoods or while at work,” stated Cst. James Grandy. “We’re continuing to purposively conduct neighbourhood inquiries, looking for witnesses, especially those who may have CCTV near these locations.”

If you witnessed any of these incidents, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Tactical helicopter training taking place in Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options
Next story
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Just Posted

The City of Armstrong maintains it did things by the book to legally rezone and change the official community plan designation for properties at the back of Memorial Park for a proposed affordable housing development. (Morning Star file photo)
Affordable housing parkland rezoning done legally: City of Armstrong

CAO says city followed things by the book in regards to parkland property

The City of Vernon is asking the Vernon Elks to come back with more information regarding their request for a financial or in-kind donation. (Google Maps)
Vernon service club’s final plea for city support unanswered for now

‘It looks a little bit like we’re forcing them out,’ city councillor says of Elks Club

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vernon police seek tips to assist investigation into violent break-in

Multiple people were injured over the weekend in a break-in believed to have been targeted

Ogopogo statue at Paul’s Tomb in Kelowna. (Colintube1 - YouTube)
‘Ogopogo’ to make comeback in children’s book after Vernon greenlights use

The City of Vernon has held famed lake monster’s copyright for past 65 years

The City of Vernon has finalized the cost of making a temporary four-way stop permanent at 43rd Avenue and 20th Street, along with other capital project decisions made at council’s regular meeting Monday, March 8, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Vernon council sets budget for four-way stop, other transportation projects

Council endorsed increasing transportation safety project budget from $20K to $100K

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites have been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire area for the past few nights. (Facebook photo)
Bomb squad called to investigate Penticton explosions

‘Pipe bomb’ type explosives have been recovered from a school yard and popular park

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Hilary Shandonay, an employee of Pura Vida Vans, sits in a converted van. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Maxime Rico, Sun Peaks ski patroller, has been living in his 2014 Mercedes Sprinter for two years

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has in the past warned of Öffnungsdiskusionorgien (translated as an orgy of discussions about openings), one of one of the 1,200 words added to the German lexicon as reported by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Pandemic changed your life in some way? The Germans have a word for it

German lexicon grew by 1,200 words in 2020, many inspired by COVID-19 pandemic

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused a fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

(File photo)
Okanagan cannabis extraction company introduces new technology

Vitalis Extraction’s new technology is designed for efficiency

Most Read