Bomb squad deployed to Highway 97 in Kelowna

Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to stay away from the area

UPDATE: 2:30p.m.

Cst. Mike Della-Paloera of the Kelowna RCMP said it was a woman walking down Harvey that first noted what looked like an explosive device on the ground.

Police then sent pictures of the item to the explosive experts, who were also concerned as to what it might be.

A number of businesses in the area will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

UPDATE: 1:30p.m.

An Explosive Disposal Unit has been deployed from the Lower Mainland to deal with the situation. A media scrum is being set up nearby by RCMP to give more details.

UPDATE: 1:00p.m.

Sidewalks on both sides of the highway have now been closed in the area of Highway 97 and Cooper Road. Pedestrians are being asked to clear the area. Enterprise Way has also been blocked eastbound from Enterprise Court to Cooper.

ORIGINAL: 12:30p.m.

Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from the Highway 97 and Cooper Road area due to a police incident.

The highway is closed between Cooper and Spall roads and traffic is heavily backed up on Enterprise Way and Springfield Road.

A strip mall parking lot, where a Tim’s Hortons and Moxie’s restaurant, are located has been blocked off to the public.

Police tape is stretched across two stores, Fresh Air and Mary Brown’s.

Capital News has a reporter at the scene and will provide more information once it is available.

