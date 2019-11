Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in Kelowna

Police are currently in a field off of Springfield Road

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m.

Police are on scene of a possible bomb underneath a car.

The red vehicle is parked in a field off of Springfield Road and Cooper Road.

The incident is apparently the cause for the closure of the northbound lanes of Highway 97, earlier this morning.

A bomb disposal robot was on the scene earlier investigating the suspicious package.

Officers are now surrounding the vehicle.

Those on scene claim two loud bangs were heard.

RCMP bomb squad are responding to a red vehicle in a field off of Springfield and Cooper. More to come. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/tf6IQobjkR — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) November 5, 2019

Original:

Highway 97 in Kelowna was closed between Spall and Cooper Road, Tuesday morning, following a police incident.

The highway was closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.

A detour was available via Springfield Road or Enterprise Way.

The road opened just before 7 a.m. for the morning commute.

More to come.

