Bookland Vernon announced it will be closing in April on March 2, 2020, after more than 50 years downtown. (Google Maps)

Bookland Vernon to close down

Popular independent bookstore collapsing under digital pressures

The chapter has closed for Bookland Vernon as the popular bookstore announced it is shutting its doors next month.

The bookstore made the announcement on Facebook just after 5 p.m. Monday.

“After much consideration we have decided to close Bookland’s doors this coming April,” the social media post reads.

“We have enjoyed being Vernon’s independent bookstore for over 50 years, but have found it difficult to compete in the digital age.”

The staff confirmed the post and the Morning Star has reached out to the Monahan Agency for more details.

This story will be updated when more information has become available.

READ MORE: Vernon cold case murder may not go to trial

READ MORE: Vernon store clerk foils attempted robbery with stool

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cockpit recorder inactive in Australian air tanker tragedy, crash probe finds
Next story
UPDATE: Youth arrested after suspected arson at Prince Rupert CN Rail roundhouse

Just Posted

Dawg brings bark to Vernon

Poppa Dawg plays Vernon Jazz Club

From Canada’s largest New Year’s event to downtown Vernon

Award-winning events producer joins Downtown Vernon Association

Bookland Vernon to close down

Popular independent bookstore collapsing under digital pressures

Vernon cold case murder may not go to trial

A new indictment has been filed against Paramjit Singh Bogarh in a Kelowna court

Vernon store clerk foils attempted robbery with stool

Police looking to ID suspect in incident that occurred Friday

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

UPDATE: Youth arrested after suspected arson at Prince Rupert CN Rail roundhouse

Cause currently unknown

Teen singer from Vancouver Island passes American Idol audition

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith going to Hollywood after impressing celebrity judges

Cockpit recorder inactive in Australian air tanker tragedy, crash probe finds

Investigation continues in crash of Coulson C-130 air tanker

Washington state coronavirus not yet showing up in B.C.

Officials watching for similar cluster as Kirkland nursing home

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

High-income tax bracket could deter doctors from settling in South Okanagan, say MLAs

Local MLAs say the introduction of a high-income tax in B.C. could… Continue reading

Most Read