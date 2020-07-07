Residents and visitors will continue to be allowed to legally enjoy an alcoholic beverage in designated public spaces in Penticton until for the rest of the summer. Council voted to extend the project in a July 7, 2020 meeting. (Contributed)

Booze on beach extended through summer in Penticton

Pilot project will stay in place until Oct. 15

Pentictonites and visitors alike will be allowed to enjoy a legal drink on the beach for at least the remainder of the summer.

Penticton City Council voted in a 4 to 1 decision Tuesday, July 7 to continue the pilot project to allow liquor consumption in select public places for the remainder of the summer.

The same conditions of the original pilot project will be extended until Oct. 15, 2020.

READ MORE: Pilot project approved: Penticton to allow alcohol in outdoor spaces

The program is part of the “love local” campaign. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic the initiative was put in place to support local businesses and encourage people to socialize outdoors where the risk of COVID-19 is lessened.

The one-month pilot project was launched June 2, 2020 to serve as a test and included several areas along the Okanagan Lake waterfront.

City staff conducted a survey of nearly 1,300 residents in search of feedback on the pilot project. The overwhelming majority of participants supported the project on some level.

The majority of residents surveyed supported continuing allowing drinking in public places. (City of Penticton photo)

Between 80 to 90 per cent of the participants visited at least one of the locations where alcohol was permitted. More than three-quarters of participants observed people consuming alcohol responsibly.

City staff and councillors were both pleased with the level of community engagement in the survey.

However, staff did note that poor weather and limited tourists so far this summer may not give an accurate representation of how people will consume liquor on the beach.

“So far people are acting responsibly which is great to see… We’re going to get rid of some of our antiquated liquor laws,” said Coun. Katie Robinson who previously voted against allowing the pilot project but changed her tune after seeing the public’s response.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP express concern over allowing public drinking

READ MORE: Letter: Who’s going to police the drinking?

The only councillor to vote against the motion was Coun. Judy Sentes.

“I’ve received so many phone calls asking that I represent the negative side of the community on this so I can’t support this,” said Sentes.

A special council meeting will be held Wednesday, July 8 at 3:05 p.m. where council will further discuss the bylaw.

Penticton joins North Vancouver and Port Coquitlam as municipalities that are currently experimenting with allowing public drinking in British Columbia.


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers
Next story
Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Just Posted

Sad ending in case of missing Vernon senior

Body of Wayne Orser found floating in Okanagan Lake Tuesday, July 7

Vernon murder case back in court

Voir dire held for one of two accused in death of William Bartz in July 2017

North Okanagan district shifts attention to wildfire season

FireSmart, Grab-and-Go Bags and emergency planning among tips for wildfire preparedness

Vernon police deem car fire ‘suspicious’

A vehicle was fully involved last night on 24th Avenue, cause still unknown

Lake Country home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

Willie Tribiger started the puzzle in 2013, completing it in six and a half years

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

Booze on beach extended through summer in Penticton

Pilot project will stay in place until Oct. 15

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Princeton ATV rider slapped with numerous charges after complaint of near miss on the KVR

‘I would never defend actions like that’ - Ed Vermette, Princeton ATV Club president

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Police found the stolen pickup truck in the backcountry

Most Read