Borehole drilling planned in Vernon July 12

Work will slow traffic flow at two locations

Planned work will hinder traffic flow July 12.

The City of Vernon has approved an application from Fletcher Paine & Association to drill boreholes on July 12 within a City right-of-way at 48th Avenue from 27th Street to Highway 97 and 42nd Avenue from 33rd Street to Highway 97.

The 48th Avenue drilling work will have a section of the travel lane blocked off. Traffic control will have a flashing arrow board with traffic control people directing traffic. The 42nd Avenue drilling work will be single lane alternating traffic.

City of Vernon to survey 'hidden professionals'

