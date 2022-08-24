Both hips broken following bird attack on man in Chase

A man attacked by birds suffered from two broken hips, a broken finger and multiple lacerations.

A Shuswap man was seriously injured after being attacked by a rooster and turkeys.

On July 28, Chase RCMP was asked to check on the well-being of someone at a home in Celista. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been attacked by some angry birds. The man had already received medical attention.

His injuries included two broken hips, a broken finger and multiple lacerations.

Police were told that the birds in question have already been scheduled to receive the “death penalty for their crimes,” said Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

It is not known if implicated turkeys will be served at this Thanksgiving dinner.

