The seven breach of trust charges against Brian Mathew Burkett are set to move to a preliminary inquiry. (File)

Breach of trust charges against former Kelowna cop continue to wind through court

Brian Mathew Burkett is facing seven counts of breach of trust as well as three civil suits

As civil lawsuits alleging various forms of sexual harassment continue to pile up against a former Kelowna Mountie, the criminal case against him is advancing as well.

After weeks of subsequent adjournments, the seven charges of breach of trust by a public officer against Brian Mathew Burkett will move forward to a preliminary inquiry.

The preliminary inquiry will determine if there is sufficient evidence to send the matter to trial — which would be by a Supreme Court judge alone.

The Crown is looking to schedule five days for the proceedings. A date for the inquiry will be set on March 17.

Separately, there are three civil suits against Burkett which make allegations he abused his position to procure the personal information of people involved in cases he was handling then subsequently used that information to sexually harass them.

The allegations outlined in the suits include threats of sexual assault, demands of nude photographs and several sexually suggestive and explicit messages sent by Burkett.

Burkett is not currently in custody.

None of the claims have been proven in court and the civil and criminal proceedings are separate matters.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna cop accused of threatening domestic violence victim with sexual assault

READ MORE: Third woman files sexual harassment suit against former Kelowna Mountie

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

Just Posted

Vernon swimmers qualify for Olympic Trials

Trio from Vernon Kokanee Swim Club hit standard qualifying times at B.C. Championships in Victoria

Vernon woman’s home ransacked by intruders

37-year-old was present during Monday afternoon home invasion but was not injured

Vernon gymnasts new and old dazzle at Kelowna event

North Valley Gymnastics Society sends 35 athletes to event, return with loads of medals

Vernon pool at capacity: director

Recreation Services likens pool to ‘full glass of water’ ready to spill over

More child care needed in Greater Vernon Area

Report to council illustrates immediate need for more daycare, before and after school care

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

Breach of trust charges against former Kelowna cop continue to wind through court

Brian Mathew Burkett is facing seven counts of breach of trust as well as three civil suits

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 4

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Okanagan’s Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters wins gold at national coffee championships

The company won the best espresso and the best coffee

Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for today and tomorrow

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

Okanagan flood risk lowered after regional snowpack decreases

Between February and March, the region’s snowpack declined by 14%

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

Most Read