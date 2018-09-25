Break and enter, theft overnight at Grindrod pub: RCMP

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a break and enter located at the Riverfront Pub Sept. 25

A Keno till containing cash was stolen from a Grindrod pub.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a break and enter located at the Riverfront Pub, located at 6927 Highway 97, Grindrod on Sept. 25 just after 6 a.m. Officers confirmed the business had been broken into, with entry gained by a smashed window at the rear of the business.

“The investigation is still on-going, however it appeared the suspects fled the pub with a Keno till which contained an undisclosed amount of cash,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

