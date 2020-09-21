Break and enter, vehicle thefts hit North Okanagan

Eyes Inc. Optometry was broken into in Lake Country Friday, Sept. 18. (Submitted Photo) A Chevy Colorado was stolen from Seaton Road in Lake Country sometime overnight Sunday, Sept. 20. (File image) A truck was stolen from Enderby sometime overnight Sunday. Sept. 20. (Jessica Zoeller photo Photo) A scooter and gear was stolen from Save On Foods in Lake Country Sunday, Sept. 20. (Tiegan Reiben photo)

Several vehicle thefts are being reported in the North Okanagan over the weekend.

Two vehicles are believed to have been stolen sometime Sunday, Sept. 20, from Lake Country.

A scooter and all related gear was reported stolen by a Lake Country Save-On-Foods employee in the early afternoon.

The full-face motorcycle helmet, white shell with black and yellow stripes and sweater were stolen from under the parkade, according to owner Tiegan Reibin. He said two co-workers saw an adult man and woman in their mid-30s in the area.

“Please keep an eye out for this helmet and sweater,” Reibin said. “It’s a very unique helmet that only I wear if you have ever seen me on my black GIO electric scooter.”

Lake Country RCMP report a 2006 Chevrolet truck was stolen from Seaton Road Lake Country at approximately 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

“A few hours later the vehicle was located abandoned on Okanagan Centre Road East with some damage to the rear driver’s side,” RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

The Chevy Colorado is believed to have been backed into a telephone pole which broke the tail light. The theft remains under investigation.

Further north in Enderby another truck was reported stolen.

The grey pickup with a canopy has an orange and blue ‘Tits’ sticker on the back for breast cancer.

Eyes Inc Optometry was broken into at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The glass in front door of the Oceola Road business was smashed by two unknown suspects to gain entry.

“They proceeded to steal a large quantity of merchandise and fled the scene,” RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

Lake Country RCMP are investigating and appeal to anyone with information on the break-in to call them or CrimeStoppers.

