Break and enter, vehicle thefts hit North Okanagan

A Chevy Colorado was stolen from Seaton Road in Lake Country sometime overnight Sunday, Sept. 20. (File image)
Eyes Inc. Optometry was broken into in Lake Country Friday, Sept. 18. (Submitted Photo)
A truck was stolen from Enderby sometime overnight Sunday. Sept. 20. (Jessica Zoeller photo Photo)
A scooter and gear was stolen from Save On Foods in Lake Country Sunday, Sept. 20. (Tiegan Reiben photo)

Several vehicle thefts are being reported in the North Okanagan over the weekend.

Two vehicles are believed to have been stolen sometime Sunday, Sept. 20 from Lake Country.

One was a scooter, and all its fear, from an employee at Save On Foods in Lake Country in the early afternoon.

The full face motorcycle helmet, white shell with black and yellow stripes and sweater were stolen from under the parkade, according to owner Tiegan Reibin. He says two coworkers saw an adult man and woman in their mid 30s in the area.

“Please keep an eye out for this helmet and sweater. It’s a very unique helmet that only I wear if you have ever seen me on my black GIO electric scooter,” Reibin said.

Sometime overnight Sunday a truck was also reported stolen from Lake Country.

A red 2007 Chevy Colorado was stolen from Seaton Road and believed to have been backed into a telephone pole and broke the tail light. The licence plate is G47723.

Further north in Enderby another truck was reported stolen. The grey pickup with a canopy has an orange and blue ‘Tits’ sticker on the back for breast cancer.

A Lake Country business was also hit by thieves over the weekend.

Eyes Inc Optometry was broken into at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The glass in front door of the Oceola Road business was smashed to obtain entry.

READ MORE: Reward offered for return of puppy

READ MORE: ‘Fed bears are dead bears’ Lake Country residents warned

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BREAKING: B.C. Premier to call fall snap election

Just Posted

‘Fed bears are dead bears’ North Okanagan residents warned

Several bears spotted near Okanagan Rail Trail, and getting into garbage

Morning Start: Night Owls Tend to Be Smarter Than Early Birds

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

Ear-to-ear smiles for Kelowna woman’s 75th birthday surprise

Helen Bellinger’s early 75th birthday celebrations involved a cluster of bright yellow smiley-face balloons

Blue skies are back: Environment Canada lifts Okanagan air quality advisory

Smoky skies loomed for parts of two weeks

Cops For Kids ride wraps in Okanagan

No pomp, no circumstance for end of milestone 20th anniversary fundraising bicycle trip

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Squabble over mask policy at LUSH in Kelowna mall

The woman filmed the encounter at LUSH Cosmetics, where wearing a mask in-store is company policy

Former Kelowna cop faces fourth lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Ex-Mountie Brian Mathew Burkett is also separately facing seven charges of breach of trust

Province opens ‘middle income’ housing in Kelowna

Prices on the units are $1,300 for a one-bedroom and $1,780 for a two-bedroom, nearing area-average prices

Most Read