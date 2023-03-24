Break-in leads to armed standoff in Keremeos

According to RCMP officers are focused on a home on 7th Avenue

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. Members of the team are currently at an unfolding situation in Keremeos. (Western News File photo)

A break-in caught in progress kicked off an armed standoff that is still unfolding in Keremeos according to RCMP.

An alarm was triggered at 5:27 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of 7th Avenue.

“Police attended and were able to confirm a break and enter was in progress but were alerted to the presence of firearms,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer with the RCMP.

Police then set up containment of the home and requested the BC RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

Comments on social media claimed that the police have focused on a well-known property on Ninth Avenue in Keremeos.

Multiple police vehicles including Emergency Response Team vehicles were seen spotted heading along Highway 97 through Penticton around noon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

