BREAKING: Air ambulance stood down for incident near Falkland

A “serious incident” near Westwold is slowing traffic.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident occurred on Douglas Lake Road west of Falkland and crews are en route.

#BCHwy97 – Reports of a vehicle incident at Douglas Lake Rd west of #Falkland. Crews are en route, assessment in progress. Expect some delays in the area. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 28, 2020

The provincial agency also warned motorists to expect some delays in the area.

An air ambulance was dispatched near Westwold to respond to a serious incident, but was later stood down and redirected to another incident near Williams Lake.

