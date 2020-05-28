A BC Air Ambulance transported two drivers to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 97A near Enderby Sunday, May 24, 2020. (Photo submitted)

BREAKING: Air ambulance stood down for incident near Falkland

DriveBC reports crews are on their way to assess situation; delays expected

A “serious incident” near Westwold is slowing traffic.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident occurred on Douglas Lake Road west of Falkland and crews are en route.

The provincial agency also warned motorists to expect some delays in the area.

An air ambulance was dispatched near Westwold to respond to a serious incident, but was later stood down and redirected to another incident near Williams Lake.

More to come.

