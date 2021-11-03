A camper trailer caught fire in a parking lot on Anderson Way Wednesday, Nov. 3. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

BREAKING: Camper on fire in Vernon parking lot

Firefighters responding to ‘fully involved’ vehicle fire

A camper trailer is on fire in a parking lot on Anderson Way.

And the truck is still attached.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the call near Royal Garden Restaurant just before 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.

BC Ambulance has also been requested to attend as a precautionary as the occupant of the RV had attempted to snuff the flames.

A reporter is en route. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

