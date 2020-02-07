A car crashed through the front of Little Owl Academy in Kelowna on Friday morning (Feb. 7). (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News).

BREAKING: Car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

A car smashed through the front of a childcare centre in Kelowna Friday morning, however it doesn’t appear there are any injuries.

The car crashed through Little Owl Academy, located on Kane Road in Glemore, around 8:30 a.m.

Fire crews and police are on scene and assessing the situation.

Little Owl Academy will be closed for the rest of the day.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus
Next story
Man describes being ‘clobbered’ by mudslide up rural Hope road

Just Posted

Spreading H.O.P.E. to Vernon’s ladies of the night

Group helps women reclaim their lives

Get Outdoors!: What’s going on under the ice in the Okanagan?

Water’s chemistry creates interesting changes in low or freezing temperatures

Okanagan and Similkameen regions have lost 90% of wetlands since 1800: board

Board said urban development and agriculture are reasons for wetland loss

Vernon Vipers OK with realignment

Prince George and expansion Cranbrook added to BCHL Interior Conference for 2020-21

Coldstream grad paces Canada to Olympic qualifier win

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe scores seven points in Canada’s 61-56 basketball win over host Belgium

Fashion Fridays: what you need to know when buying jeans

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

BREAKING: Car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Morning Start: 26 years ago today, Michael Jordan signs MLB contract

Your morning start for Friday, Feb. 7

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla

20 to 25 centimetres of snow expected

Schools in South Okanagan receive much-needed donations

Thanks to the generosity of South Okanagan residents, much needed kitchen items… Continue reading

Epic snowfall at Apex Mountain sets records

Apex has received more snow than any mountain in North America in last 48 hours.

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce injunction at Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Kelowna partners with FortisBC to increase energy efficiency in the home

Residents can now identify where heat loss is happening in their home through the thermal imaging camera

Most Read