B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

Woman with knives refused to comply with orders therefore officer used appropriate level of force

A Chilliwack RCMP officer who Tasered a woman who was threatening a second officer with two knives has been cleared by the Chief Civilian Director of the Independent Investigation Office of B.C. (IIOBC).

The incident from May 6, 2018 left the woman with a clavicle fracture and a head injury as a result of a fall down some stairs.

The woman, described as AP (affected person), in the IIOBC report issued March 25, reportedly came at one officer with two knives. The officer attended the home after a report that she had taken a vehicle from a witness.

Officer 1 drew his sidearm and pointed it at her, but she refused to drop the knives.

“Officer 1 considered his options given the close quarters in which he found himself with AP who was holding two knives and telling Officer 1 to ‘f—- off [and]… shoot me, I don’t care,’” according to the IIOBC report conclusion.

Upon the arrival of a second officer with a Taser, that officer “was able to avert a potential officer involved shooting by using a less lethal intermediate weapon that de-escalated the situation.”

The report concluded that officer 2 had a duty to assist his fellow officer with the application of less lethal force.

“Officer 2 used an appropriate level of force to remove the threat posted by AP.

“The force used in this incident was not excessive.”

