Brief cougar sighting has all kids called into school

Recess was cut short for BX Elementary students.

A cougar was spotted at the school around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8. But the cat didn’t stick around long and was gone shortly after.

“All kids have been called in,” the school confirmed.

Those in portables were not allowed to leave their classrooms until safe to do so.

Cougar sightings, along with bears, are common in the area, due to the rural nature.

