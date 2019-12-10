UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

The Island is located about five kilometres east of Vancouver Island

There are no survivors after a plane crashed on Gabriola Island, according to RCMP.

According to initial reports the incident happened near Ricardo Road, located at northeastern corner of the Island. BC Emergency Health Services was called to the crash about 6 p.m.

"And then the sky was just crazy … A big explosion and then the whole sky here was lit up." (2/2) — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) December 11, 2019

A witness took to social media claiming the plane did not crash into any houses, but may have landed in a nearby wooded area.

Reg Megyesi posted on Facebook “a plane has just crashed behind my mother-in-laws house. She called us concerned for her own safety. We rushed over and now there are emergency vehicles everywhere.”

Witness Paolo Gast posted he saw a plane do a low maneuver, then go straight up, then drop and “light show into ocean … sunset side of twin beach.”

Multiple emergency vehicles are on their way to the Island, which is located about five kilometres east of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.

A Black Press reporter is en route to the scene. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

With files from Canadian Press.



