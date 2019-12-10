UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

The Island is located about five kilometres east of Vancouver Island

  • Dec. 10, 2019 7:15 p.m.
  • News

There are no survivors after a plane crashed on Gabriola Island, according to RCMP.

According to initial reports the incident happened near Ricardo Road, located at northeastern corner of the Island. BC Emergency Health Services was called to the crash about 6 p.m.

READ ALSO: Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

A witness took to social media claiming the plane did not crash into any houses, but may have landed in a nearby wooded area.

Reg Megyesi posted on Facebook “a plane has just crashed behind my mother-in-laws house. She called us concerned for her own safety. We rushed over and now there are emergency vehicles everywhere.”

Witness Paolo Gast posted he saw a plane do a low maneuver, then go straight up, then drop and “light show into ocean … sunset side of twin beach.”

Multiple emergency vehicles are on their way to the Island, which is located about five kilometres east of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.

READ ALSO: 442 Squadron rescues survivors of plane crash near Port Hardy

A Black Press reporter is en route to the scene. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

With files from Canadian Press.


The red pin indicates an approximate area where a plane has crashed on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening. Google Maps photo

