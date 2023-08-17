Evacuation order underway due to wildifre north of Boston Bar

An evacuation order has been issued for the area just north of Boston Bar as the Kookipi Creek wildfire burns out of control. (BC Wildfire Service)

An evacuation order has been issued for the area just north of Boston Bar as the Kookipi Creek wildfire burns out of control.

Fraser Valley Regional District has issued anevacuation order for the areas along north and south sides of the Nahatlatch River. The district says that due to the threat to life and safety people “must leave the designated area immediately.”

The order is in effect until further notice.

B.C. Wildfire Service is implementing tactical evacuations.

A release from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP Thursday (Aug. 17) says the order is near Highway 1 and continued fire activity could place traffic at risk. The stretch of highway between Hope and Lytton closed.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and to find alternate routes for your own safety.

The fire was first discovered July 8 and is currently listed at 485 hectares.

