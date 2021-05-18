UPDATE: One in custody following Westside firearm standoff

There is no longer a risk to the public but RCMP remain on scene

A number of undercover RCMP vehicles were spotted at a residence off Westside Road the morning of Tuesday, May 18. (Contributed)

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

There is no longer a risk to the public after police have arrested an individual on the Westside following a standoff.

One person is now in custody from a weapons-related incident approximately 10 kilometres down Westide Road from the Vernon end.

RCMP have been on scene since 7:30 a.m., after neighbours reported gunfire overnight.

“There will be a continued police presence as investigators are expected to remain at the scene for several more hours to collect all necessary evidence and complete their investigation,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“There is no risk to the public and we would like to thank all those who were impacted as we worked to safely resolve this event.”

No further details will be released by RCMP.

ORIGINAL 11:30 a.m.

An incident involving a firearm is unfolding on Westside Road.

RCMP and police dog services have established a perimeter around the residence and are asking the public to avoid the area.

“In addition, we are asking anyone in the area to not share the location or activities of our officers on social media, as this may jeopardise everyone’s safety,” Const. Chris Terleski said. “Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Police responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.

