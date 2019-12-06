BREAKING: Firefighters battling house fire in Kelowna

The house is located 165 Valleyview Road in Rutland

Kelowna firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Rutland.

According to an eye witness, two people who live at the house escaped without any injuries, however a 12-year-old dog remains unaccounted for at this time.

The house is located at 165 Valleyview Road, near Highway 33 and Hollywood Road.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. and firefighters arrived within minutes.

The RCMP are also on scene.

More to come.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

 

A firefighter is seen entering the house with a hose at 165 Valleyview Road in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

