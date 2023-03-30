Abandoned home up in flames in Kelowna

A house fire has broken out in Rutland. (Nick Rooney/Contributed)

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

Fire crews on site have said the fire is not suspicious.

9 p.m.

The fire has been put out and crews on scene are investigating the cause. They have confirmed is was an abandoned house.

Fortis is on scene as well.

Original

Flames could be seen rising above Highway 33 Thursday evening, according to an area witness.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire just after 8 p.m. in Rutland on Douglas Road South. According to a witness, five fire trucks are on scene of the home.

BREAKING – A house fire has broke out in #Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood, just off of Highway 33. It’s unknown is anyone is hurt. More to come. @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/LjQy6OoOpA — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) March 31, 2023

It’s unknown at this time how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

More to come.

