A house fire has broken out in Rutland. (Nick Rooney/Contributed)

Abandoned home up in flames in Kelowna

It’s unknown how the fire started

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

Fire crews on site have said the fire is not suspicious.

9 p.m.

The fire has been put out and crews on scene are investigating the cause. They have confirmed is was an abandoned house.

Fortis is on scene as well.

Original

Flames could be seen rising above Highway 33 Thursday evening, according to an area witness.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire just after 8 p.m. in Rutland on Douglas Road South. According to a witness, five fire trucks are on scene of the home.

It’s unknown at this time how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

More to come.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Breaking NewsHouse fireKelownaOkanagan

