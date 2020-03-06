Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
Gabriel Klein has been convicted of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. (Sketch by Felicity Don)

Gabriel Klein has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 fatal stabbing of Abbotsford high school student Letisha Reimer, 13.

Justice Heather Holmes rendered her verdict Friday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, reading a 15-page synopsis of her decision rather than the full 55-page judgment.

Klein, 24, was also convicted of the aggravated assault of a 14-year-old girl (whose name is protected by a publication ban), who was also stabbed when she and Reimer sat in the rotunda of Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016.

The courtroom was packed with supporters of the families, many of whom wore black-and-red “Abby Strong” T-shirts. Before the proceedings started, a sheriff asked that, at the judge’s request, everyone wearing the T-shirts cover them up or remove them in order to ensure the “impartiality” of the court.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

A conviction for second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility can range from 10 to 25 years and is determined by the judge.

Klein’s trial began in October, and the court heart that he stabbed Reimer 14 times and the other girl four times.

RELATED: Closing arguments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

RELATED: No defence witnesses in trial of man charged in killing of Abbotsford student

His lawyer, Martin Peters, said that Klein had stolen alcohol and a hunting knife in the hours before the attack and committed the thefts because he wanted to get drunk and use the weapon to stab a police officer in hopes of triggering a suicide-by-cop scenario.

Peters said Klein was experiencing a “mental dysfunction” and he thought Reimer was a “shape-shifting witch” and the other girl was a “monster with maggots coming out of her back” when he stabbed them both.

But Crown prosecutor Rob Macgowan argued that Klein – who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia – was not experiencing a mental disorder at the time of the attacks.

More to come ….

– with files from The Canadian Press

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Just Posted

Vernon-area poet up for prestigious award

Laisha Rosnau’s collection of poems, Our Familiar Hunger, touches on Ukrainian-Canadian experience

North Okanagan Knights playoffs end with overtime loss

Knights lose to the Kelowna Chiefs 3-2 in overtime Thursday night

Vernon’s Kingfisher shores up as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Local boat building business makes a big splash

Vernon arena attendant saves hockey player

A rec league player went into cardiac arrest when an attendant with first aid training jumped in to assist

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Mitchell’s Musings: How to deal with a real-time overload

Put the phone away to escape bombardment of negativity

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue

Jason Apps suffered a fall, rendering him a quadriplegic, in March 2016

Anticipated four-week trial for accused Penticton shooter

John Brittain is expected to be tried some time in the fall

Shuswap adrenaline junkie in line for Virgin Galactic space flight

Salmon Arm man believes trip will be the thrill-seeking pinnacle

Okanagan female Midget A hockey team finishes in first place

At least two players now committed to U.S. post secondary schools for hockey

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

Most Read