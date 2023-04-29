Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is closed because of a wildfire that is an estimated two hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is closed because of a wildfire that is an estimated two hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake closed due to wildfire

The fire was found just before 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29

The sudden change to warm weather across British Columbia is giving an early season to wildfires.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is currently closed in both directions because of a wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service states that the fire is located close to Snake Road, north of Merritt, and is an estimated two hectares in size. It is currently deemed as out of control and is suspected to be human-caused.

No evacuation orders have been placed.

The fire was discovered just before 12 p.m. on Saturday and Wildfire Services’ last update came at 1:13 p.m.

Travellers in the area can use the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 97D as detours.

READ MORE: ‘Safety is everybody’s responsibility’: Day of Mourning takes place in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresbcwildfireKelownaMerrittOkanaganTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
TikTokers making six-figure incomes via app worried about potential ban
Next story
Puppies aplenty at Vernon Community Arts Centre

Just Posted

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Puppies aplenty at Vernon Community Arts Centre

The Arts Council of the North Okanagan has announced its upcoming Murder in Peachland fundraiser, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Schubert Centre. (Submitted photo)
Murder mystery to raise funds for North Okanagan Arts Council

The Penticton Harlequins, blue, and Vernon Jackals, yellow, played to a 15-15 draw on Saturday, April 29, at McNicol Park in Penticton to open the new spring season. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
PHOTOS: Penticton Harlequins, Vernon Jackals collide on rugby pitch in season opener

Five cars were involved in a crash at 48th Avenue and Highway 97 in Vernon Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Five-car pileup slows traffic at Vernon intersection