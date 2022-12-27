UPDATE: Jack-knifed semi blocking Highway 97 near Vernon ranch cleared

DriveBC reported delays at Head of the Lake Road Tuesday morning

Both lanes of Highway 97 near Vernon at Head of the Lake Road were closed Tuesday morning.

A jack-knifed semi truck blocked the highway at approximately 7:45 a.m., obstructing traffic near O’Keefe Ranch.

The truck was able to get moving and the road was cleared a couple of hours later.

⚠️#BCHwy97 Reports of a vehicle incident at Head of Lake Rd that is blocking both directions of travel. Crews are en route. Expect delays in the area. #ArmstrongBC #VernonBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 27, 2022

