UPDATE: Jack-knifed semi blocking Highway 97 near Vernon ranch cleared

DriveBC reported delays at Head of the Lake Road Tuesday morning

Both lanes of Highway 97 near Vernon at Head of the Lake Road were closed Tuesday morning.

A jack-knifed semi truck blocked the highway at approximately 7:45 a.m., obstructing traffic near O’Keefe Ranch.

The truck was able to get moving and the road was cleared a couple of hours later.

Pop-up banner image