UPDATE: Jack-knifed semi blocking Highway 97 near Vernon ranch cleared

Both lanes of Highway 97 near Vernon at Head of the Lake Road were closed Tuesday morning.
A jack-knifed semi truck blocked the highway at approximately 7:45 a.m., obstructing traffic near O’Keefe Ranch.
The truck was able to get moving and the road was cleared a couple of hours later.
⚠️#BCHwy97 Reports of a vehicle incident at Head of Lake Rd that is blocking both directions of travel. Crews are en route. Expect delays in the area. #ArmstrongBC #VernonBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 27, 2022
