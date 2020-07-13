Nelson’s Mountain Lake Seniors Community is one of two seniors care facilities in the city. Interior Health announced Monday that 495 new long-term seniors care beds will be added to Nelson, Kelowna, Kamloops and Penticton. Photo: Tyler Harper/Nelson Star

BREAKING: Interior Health to add 495 long-term seniors care beds

Nelson, Kelowna, Kamloops and Penticton to receive new facilities

Kelowna, Penticton, Kamloops and Nelson are among the Interior Health communities to receive 495 new long-term care beds for seniors.

The Ministry of Health announced Monday it was increasing the number of beds to make up for an expected 28 per cent increase in the senior population over the next five years within the Interior Health region, which includes the Okanagan and Kootenays.

Kelowna will receive 140 beds and 100 will be added in Kamloops, while Penticton and Vernon will also have 90 added in each community. Nelson meanwhile will have 75 new beds.

More to come.

