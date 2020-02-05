Kelowna Christian High School is on lockdown. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)

BREAKING: Kelowna Christian School on lockdown after alleged threats to staff, students

Police remain on the scene investigating and performing ongoing risk assessment

UPDATE: 11:32 a.m.

RCMP has confirmed an unknown male suspect issued an allegedly made undisclosed threats against Kelowna Christian School today.

Just before 9:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP was contacted by school officials of Kelowna Christian School and advised that they had received a threat from a male suspect towards students and staff of the school.

Police remain at the school investigating and performing ongoing risk assessment as they work closely with the school.

“RCMP officers and school officials continue to work together to ensure the safety of the school identified in the threat,” said Const. Solana Paré. “RCMP continue to conduct an ongoing risk assessment based on the best information available to us, and have taken the appropriate steps to reduce any potential risk.”

Creative Advantage Childcare is also under lockdown.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

_________

UPDATE: 11:28 a.m.

A sign posted on the school’s front doors reads the following:

“We are under a hold and secure closure. No entry will be permitted at this time. Check your email for more information.”

Reports indicate Kelowna Christian School’s elementary campus is also locked down, though there is not an apparent police presence.

Capital News has reached out to both Kelowna Christian School and Kelowna RCMP but has not yet received any further information.

_________

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:08 a.m

RCMP has locked down Kelowna Christian School on Benvoulin Road.

Officers on the scene declined to comment as the situation is ongoing.

RCMP is re-directing vehicles away from the school.

A Capital News reporter is on the scene.

More to come.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pipeline talks between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, province break down

Just Posted

North Okanagan youth strum up exceptional sounds

REVIEW: Showcase of excellence leaves reviewer inspired

Vernon sets aside $17 million for 30 projects this year

Learn more at open house Feb. 12

Vernon athletes well-prepared for Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

Five athletes from the city heading to Thunder Bay from Feb. 25-29

Vernon school district responds to coronavirus fears

Misinformation circulating on social media prompts reminder

Our History: A look back at the first Vernon Winter Carnival

Take a look at the participants in Vernon’s first Winter Carnival, which… Continue reading

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Black History Month stamp leaves Summerland mayor concerned

Choice of hockey image for 2020 does not address ongoing struggles, mayor Toni Boot says.

Airbnb restricts young people from renting properties to combat house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, indepedent suites

Kelowna Tolko mill land could be worth nearly $50M

BC Assessment valued the land at $19.1M but MCL Real Estate Group says it could be worth far more

BREAKING: Kelowna Christian School on lockdown after alleged threats to staff, students

Officers on the scene declined to comment as the situation is ongoing

Summerland swimmers participate in at Swim BC Prospects Camp

Eight swimmers in 12 and under age category were among 32 to participate in regional event

App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

Pawsative Pups: Positive training, what is it?

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

Most Read