BREAKING: Multiple people injured after Saanich shooting near bank

Residents asked to avoid 3600-block of Shelbourne Street

Multiple people have been injured in what witnesses on scene are saying is a bank robbery at the Shelbourne Street plaza in Saanich.

The Saanich Police Department has confirmed there have been multiple injuries during a gnfire exchange.

Officers are responding to reports of an armed suspect in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Witnesses in the area are reporting hearing what sounded like “at least 50” shots fired. Other witnesses are reporting hearing at least 15 shots. Police are asking people in the area to get inside.

Unconfirmed reports that two officers have been shot.

Police and other emergency crews, including fire and ambulance, are on scene at the Scotia Bank in the Shelbourne Street plaza at Pear Street.

More to come.

 

