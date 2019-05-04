Multiple vehicles and a camper have caught fire at the Penticton Speedway on May 4 at about 2 p.m. Crews are on scene using a backhoe to pull other vehicles away from the blaze. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Update: Tire pile and campers ablaze at Penticton Speedway

The blaze allegedly started due to work being done on a camper, spread to tire pile

3:00 p.m.

According to Penticton Speedway owner Johnny Aantjes, the fire at the speedway started as a result of work being done on a camper for an upcoming destruction event.

“We were getting it ready for tomorrow’s event, and we have to take some of the steel structure out of (the camper),” said Aantjes. “It caught fire and it happened to be sitting with a couple of other things unfortunately.”

The blaze quickly spread to another camper and then a nearby tire pile. Crews responded quickly and no other reports of damage or injuries have been made.

“We managed to isolate the fire pretty quick but thankfully the Penticton Fire Department came up and put it out,” said Aantjes.

Aantjes is grateful for the efforts of the fire department and joked that this fire is just “the start of the destruction for tomorrow.” Fire Captain Graham Gowe said due to the location of the speedway and the fire, they wanted to respond quickly so it did not turn into an “interface fire”.

Gowe said while they are not concerned about flying embers from this fire, tire fires can be challenging to extinguish due to the smoke. Aantjes is just happy he and his team had cleared out their tire pile last week, stating that about 200 tires caught fire today but there were around 1,300 there previously.

2:30 p.m.

According to a witness on scene, the blaze started when a camper was being prepped for the upcoming destruction derby at the speedway. A spark, likely caused by cutting inside the camper, caused the fire which then spread to the second camper.

From there, the fire spread the tire pile located at the speedway. Crews are still on scene battling the blaze on the pile, the campers are still smouldering.

2:15 p.m.

A tire pile at the Penticton Speedway is consumed with fire. According to a Western News reporter on scene, firefighters are using an excavator to move the tires. Two campers also caught fire.

2:05 p.m.

At least two campers have caught fire on Saturday at the Penticton Speedway.

Giant plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the Carmi Hill at about 2 p.m. on May 4. A Western News reporter is on scene and said so far at least two campers have caught fire.

Crews are on scene currently using a backhoe to pull the vehicles away from the burning area.

There is no word yet as to what caused the blaze. More information to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Energy efficient Passive House being constructed in Penticton
Next story
Photos: Camper and tire fire at Penticton Speedway

Just Posted

Anchored to the community: Vernon Yacht Club launches campaign for 5-year-old boy battling leukemia

The boats show is free to the public, so organizers are hosting a raffle to raise money for the costs associated with getting treatment.

Coldstream students host garage sale for mental health

Kalamalka Secondary garage sale runs until 2 p.m. today, all proceeds go towards Ride Don’t Hide.

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 86 years

The family-run farm officially opened for their spring season Wednesday, May 1.

Historic sign spinning again

Nolan’s Drugs’ neon pink sign spun for the first time since the mid-1980s on Friday, April 26.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: May the fourth be with you — with sun and clouds

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies with breaks of sun

Vernon Bike Fest continues

Among the events was Saturday’s Rail Trail Art Ride which took place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Photos: Camper and tire fire at Penticton Speedway

The fire will not affect the event on May 5 at the speedway

Update: Tire pile and campers ablaze at Penticton Speedway

The blaze allegedly started due to work being done on a camper, spread to tire pile

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

Beer fest to close Okanagan park

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival will close Waterfront Park in Kelowna

Mobile safe injection unit in Kelowna breaks down

Problems with mobile supervised drug consumption RV prompts IH to set up temporary site

Most Read