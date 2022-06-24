RCMP says a body has been found in Mission Creek. (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Breaking News: Body found in Mission Creek: Kelowna RCMP

A body was discovered in a flooded field in the 3600 block of Berard Road this afternoon

Kelowna RCMP says a farmer has reported finding a body on flooded property in the 3600 block of Berard Road.

Officers have secured the area and the B.C. Coroner Service has been notified and is en route. RCMP says the body at this time is unconfirmed to be that of Chelsea Cardno, who went missing upstream from that location on June 14, which resulted in an intensive search by the RCMP and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. Out of respect the family and close friends of Chelsea Cardno, the RCMP request that the public avoid the area.

“RCMP have notified the family of Cardno and have offered all supports available,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, Kelowna RCMP investigation service officer.

RCMP will continue to work alongside the B.C. who have the lead on the investigation.

Capital News has a reporter at the scene.

