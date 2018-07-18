UPDATED: Okanagan Mountain Park fire forces evacuation alert

Properties from 6006 to 8888 Lakeshore Road are being placed on an evacuation alert

UPDATE: 12:30 a.m.

A resident living along Lakeshore Road says he is packed up and ready to leave should an evacuation order come into affect.

The homeowner of a residence on Lakeshore road, who did not wish to be named, said he saw the evacuation alert online and called RCMP, but police did not knock on his door to notify him.

He explained he owned his home in 2003, although did not live there at the time, and was anxious at the site of smoke in the distance coming from Okanagan Mountain Park.

He said he couldn’t see the flames from his house and so wouldn’t be leaving tonight.

However, the resident had made arrangements for his pets and was ready to leave on a moments notice.

More to follow.

——————-

ORIGINAL:

A select few properties along Lakeshore Road are being placed on an evacuation alert as the Okanagan Mountain Park fire creeps closer to Kelowna.

What is being called the Good Creek wildfire is 200 hectares in size and has grown significantly over the last few hours.

Properties affected by the alert are, 6006 to 8888 Lakeshore Road. One property within the evacuation alert zone is currently on the market for sale, a 27-acre property with lakefront frontage listed at $20,000,000.

RELATED: Evacuation order issued after Peachland wildfire hits 200 hectares

RELATED: Prepare for Highway 97 to close again due to wildfire

All properties on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave on short notice should conditions change. Residents in the affected area should be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

The 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire started with a lightning strike near Rattlesnake Island. The fire quickly crew northward and eastward forcing the evacuation of 27,000 residents and consuming 239 homes.

The wildfire sparked on Tuesday evening during a thunderstorm, BC Wildfire Service had said they were awaiting resources for the Good Creek fire and that they had an eye on the situation.

“We are aware that the fire has grown today and that there is a significant amount of smoke in the area. There are no structures threatened at this time,” stated BC Wildfire.

RELATED: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Aircrafts were in the area on Wednesday although the crew was battling several fires along the Okanagan corridor.

Smoke from a wildfire in Peachland is causing issues along Highway 97 as that blaze also increased to 200 hectares.

#okanagan burning . . . #okanaganlake #okanaganvalley #okanaganfire

A post shared by Radana Williams (@radanaw) on

