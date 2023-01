The North Okanagan RCMP are setting a perimeter around a house

A police incident is unfolding in Coldstream on Tuesday morning (Jan. 17).

North Okanagan RCMP have established a perimeter around a house in the 8500 block of Clerke Road. Officers are asking people to avoid the area and to not post on social media as it could endanger people on the neighbourhood.

Black Press Media will update the developing situation.

