Breaking: RCMP close street as man barricades himself in Kamloops Denny’s

Kamloops Mounties close 500-block of Columbia Street; person barricaded in business.

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP are currently on scene at Denny’s Restaurant on the corner of Columbia and 6th Avenue.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says early this morning the man went into Denny’s as a customer.

“After receiving his bill, he made a threat,” explains Shelkie.

”The wait-staff alerted the other employees and customers who all evacuated the building. Leaving the man alone inside of the restaurant.”

When police attended the restaurant, the suspect closed all of the blinds to the restaurant.

At one point Shelkie says the man did exit one of the restaurant doors, he was brandishing a knife. When confronted with officers, the suspect went back into the restaurant.

“As a precautionary measure, the natural gas has been shut off to the restaurant,” adds Shelkie.

“Currently, the RCMP have the restaurant surrounded and are attempting to establish contact with the suspect inside.”

All residents in the area are being asked to stay inside unless they wish to leave their residence and the area until the situation has been resolved.

Columbia Street is closed from 5th Avenue to 7th Avenue. Sixth Avenue is closed from Dominion Street to Nicola Street. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

—-

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

Kamloops This Week

A city block in downtown Kamloops remains closed as of 6:30 a.m. on Thursday as Mounties deal with a person in a business they say is a threat to public safety.

Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said the person is barricaded in a business in the 500-block of Columbia Street. Two businesses on that block include Denny’s restaurant and Sandman Inn and Suites.

As a result, Columbia Street s closed between Fifth and Sixth avenues, as is the intersection of Columbia and Sixth.

There is no time estimate for re-opening.

“The public safety threat is currently contained to the business in question pending the attendance of the Southeast District emergency response team,” Buliziuk said. “Further information will be released when appropriate.”

