Highway 97 on Vernon’s hospital hill was closed to southbound traffic Tuesday morning due to semi trucks stuck on the road. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

UPDATE: Highway cleared of spun-out semi trucks in Vernon

Hospital hill on Highway 97 was closed southbound Tuesday morning

At least half a dozen transport trucks were stuck on Vernon’s hospital hill Dec. 20.

The semi trucks were spinning their wheels and blocking southbound lanes on the stretch of Highway 97, closing the road.

RCMP were on scene helping drivers get chained up.

One witness called it “an absolute mess.”

A car also left the highway just south of town early Tuesday morning, landing on its side in the ditch. No major injuries were reported.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP report many roadways are slick.

“Drive safe and please take some extra time on your commute,” police caution.

A car went off Highway 97 at the south end of Vernon early Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Renee Sellberg photo)

