Smoke rising behind McCurdy Place. (Contributed)

Smoke rising behind McCurdy Place. (Contributed)

Kelowna firefighters quickly knock down blaze below Dilworth Mountain

Emergency crews are on scene

UPDATE: 8 p.m.

Fire crews responded to a blaze below Mt. Baldy Drive just after 5 p.m., Sunday.

The rank two wildfire, considered to be a surface blaze with visible and open flame, was burning on a steep slope and was approximately 30 feet by 30 feet in size.

According to platoon captain Scott Clark, crews had an issue accessing the blaze, a fire guard was cut to contain the flames until water could be brought to the scene.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

“The fire appears to have started in a camp for people experiencing homelessness. There were no injuries to the public or firefighters,” said Clark.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with four engines, two bush trucks an ATV and a command unit including 20 firefighters. RCMP, BC Ambulance and the City of Kelowna Bylaw attended as well.

Campfires are not permitted within the city limits.

_____

A large plume of smoke is rising in the area behind McCurdy Place, below Dilworth Mountain.

Witnesses spotted smoke and flames at about 5:15 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene.

It’s unclear if any structures are threatened or how the blaze started.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Rustic Reel celebrating moms while fundraising for Kelowna Women’s Shelter

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsfireKelownaOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Voice for choice: Kelowna woman spends Mother’s Day advocating for abortion rights

Just Posted

The proposed new culverts, which will help mitigate flow from floods. (City of Armstrong photo)
Hwy 97A exit into Armstrong to close

Gail Salter (centre) is named Armstrong Spallumcheen 2023 Citizen of the Year at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s Community Excellence Awards Thursday, May 11. Making the presentation to Salter are Armstrong Mayor Joe Cramer (left) and Spallumcheen councillor Joe Van Tienhoven. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Salter peppers volunteer legacy with Armstrong Spallumcheen honour

The fire at Fran Wright’s home was so severe that she lost all mementos and keepsakes of her recently deceased husband. (GoFundMe Photo)
Vernon resident who lost home to fire seeking support

The ninth annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is happening in Enderby Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Enderby walk to raise funds for guide dogs