Several residents from the Cliffs in Vernon stand outside in the rain as Vernon Fire Rescue Services responds to a reported water break on Nov. 16, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

BREAKING: Vernon apartment evacuates in sprinkler mishap

Emergency Social Services, City of Vernon called in wake of water damage

Emergency crews are responding to a water break in a Vernon apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Calls for an alarm came in just after 3 p.m. Nov. 16, but upon arrival at the Cliffs on Okanagan Avenue, Vernon Fire Rescue Services didn’t see any sign of fire.

Instead, they found water.

“A water supply pipe broke on the third flood and dispersed a large quantity of water through the building,” Capt. Colin Clarke said.

The apartment complex was evacuated and the water to the building was shut off.

At least a dozen residents were standing outside in the rain while some were still peering from their windows.

“We’re seeing where we stand as far as potential residents that may be displaced,” Clarke said, noting at this point it’s unknown how many residents may be affected.

City of Vernon crews and Emergency Social Services has also been called.

”The water has been turned off, but water has damaged lower units, causing some residents to be temporarily displaced,” Vernon media relations officer Christy Poirier said.

More information to come.

