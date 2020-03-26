WATCH: Vernon crews respond to grass fire

Vernon firefighters responded to a reported grass fire on Old Kamloops Road the afternoon of March 26.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned the grass fire was a controlled burn and spoke with the property owners.

Emergency crews said all appropriate protocol and equipment was used in the controlled burn.

The fire was deemed under control and under supervision, fire crews said.

Meanwhile, amid the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Environment Ministry along with provincial public health partners issued restrictions on open burns March 26.

The restrictions are in effect across the province’s high-smoke sensitivity zones, which includes the Okanagan. They will remain in place until April 15.

No new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires.

As cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in B.C. continue to increase, the BC Centre for Disease Control recommends implementing measures that help to reduce excess air pollution in populated airsheds across the province.

“There is strong evidence that exposure to air pollution increases susceptibility to respiratory viral infections by decreasing immune function,” said Daniel Bings, with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

READ MORE: Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

READ MORE: Interior Health issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

Fire crews responded to a report of a grass fire on Old Kamloops Road. It appears to have been a controlled burn. Traffic is being slowed where a few flames crept close to the road. #vernonbc pic.twitter.com/uqvfoDRn65 — Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) March 26, 2020