WATCH: Vernon crews respond to grass fire

Fire deemed a controlled burn, property owners on location supervising

Vernon firefighters responded to a reported grass fire on Old Kamloops Road the afternoon of March 26.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned the grass fire was a controlled burn and spoke with the property owners.

Emergency crews said all appropriate protocol and equipment was used in the controlled burn.

The fire was deemed under control and under supervision, fire crews said.

Meanwhile, amid the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Environment Ministry along with provincial public health partners issued restrictions on open burns March 26.

The restrictions are in effect across the province’s high-smoke sensitivity zones, which includes the Okanagan. They will remain in place until April 15.

No new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires.

As cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in B.C. continue to increase, the BC Centre for Disease Control recommends implementing measures that help to reduce excess air pollution in populated airsheds across the province.

“There is strong evidence that exposure to air pollution increases susceptibility to respiratory viral infections by decreasing immune function,” said Daniel Bings, with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

READ MORE: Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

READ MORE: Interior Health issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight
Next story
B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Just Posted

WATCH: Vernon crews respond to grass fire

Fire deemed a controlled burn, property owners on location supervising

Interior Health issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

Kelowna philanthropist hosts contest for healthcare tuition at Okanagan College

Residents have the chance to win up to $5000 towards their education

COVID-19 closes Vernon, Armstrong, Salmon Arm convenience store

Co-Op stations still pumping fuel, but doors closed in store

Local states of emergency suspended as province co-ordinates COVID-19 efforts

The City of Armstrong and the Secwepemc Nation previously declared local states of emergency

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit

Mitchell’s Musings: Priorities come into focus as crisis continues

What can you say about the coronavirus that hasn’t been said 24-7… Continue reading

B.C. service aims to connect those in need with volunteers amid COVID-19 crisis

Purposely helps volunteers find people to help

Some big city shoppers heading to small B.C. towns to stock up on COVID-19 supplies

With the cupboard bare in many large centres, some shoppers are flocking to rural communities

BCHL hockey playoffs continue – in video game action involving players

‘We were looking for a way to keep our fans engaged during this unfortunate downtime,’ commish says

Man charged in fatal shooting now living near Princeton, under court order

A Kamloops-area man, charged with second degree murder, is living in the… Continue reading

B.C. 2-1-1 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Thousands of volunteer offers to be matched up to need

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

Kelowna takes action to protect businesses from crime during COVID-19 pandemic

Downtown Kelowna Association is stepping up foot patrol to ensure the safety of local businesses

Most Read