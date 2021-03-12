Vernon Fire Rescue Services are responding to reports of a kitchen fire at a multi-family home on 24th Avenue Friday, March 12, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
BREAKING: Kitchen fire knocked down in Vernon
BC Ambulance also requested at 24th Avenue home
UPDATE: 1:54 p.m.
The small kitchen fire has been knocked down Friday, March 12.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a two-storey, multi-family home on 24th Avenue for reports of a fire before 1:20 p.m.
Smoke was seen coming from an open doorway of a first-floor apartment.
BC Ambulance responded to the scene as well to examine two occupants.
No injuries were reported.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here