Vernon Fire Rescue Services are responding to reports of a kitchen fire at a multi-family home on 24th Avenue Friday, March 12, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

BREAKING: Kitchen fire knocked down in Vernon

BC Ambulance also requested at 24th Avenue home

UPDATE: 1:54 p.m.

The small kitchen fire has been knocked down Friday, March 12.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a two-storey, multi-family home on 24th Avenue for reports of a fire before 1:20 p.m.

Smoke was seen coming from an open doorway of a first-floor apartment.

BC Ambulance responded to the scene as well to examine two occupants.

No injuries were reported.

