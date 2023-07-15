UPDATE: Fire at Penticton warehouse extinguished

A warehouse in Penticton caught fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)A warehouse in Penticton caught fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)
Update (12:30 p.m.)

City officials in Penticton say the warehouse fire at Peerless Limited on 575 Page Avenue has been extinguished.

Crews are now securing the industrial area property.

Original (10:45 a.m.)

Smoke can be seen coming from a warehouse in Penticton Saturday morning.

The Penticton Fire Department is on scene with a number of firefighters at the warehouse at 575 Page Avenue, off Carmi Avenue. The warehouse is believed to contain tires and rims.

Crews could be seen opening the large warehouse door, letting out a large plume of black smoke. Crews appear to be containing the fire.

RCMP are also on scene.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
