Breonna Taylor’s front door was breached by Louisville officers as part of a drug raid in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Breonna Taylor’s front door was breached by Louisville officers as part of a drug raid in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Breonna Taylor’s family honours her legacy on the anniversary of her death

Taylor’s family led the protesters on an afternoon march past Louisville City Hall

On the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death, the slain Black woman’s family continued their call for justice as hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Louisville on Saturday.

“Eyes are on Louisville, Kentucky, today so let’s show America what community looks like,” said Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, who wore her niece’s emergency medical technician jacket.

Austin spoke from a stage set up in Jefferson Square Park, which became an impromptu hub for protesters during months of demonstrations last summer. Flanked by two hand-painted murals of Taylor, activists repeated calls to charge the police officers who killed the Black woman during a raid at her apartment.

The crowd shouted Taylor’s name and “No justice, no peace” as they gathered near an outdoor memorial that includes a mural, posters, artwork and other mementos honouring Taylor’s life. Some organizers gave away food during the speeches.

Taylor’s family then led the protesters on an afternoon march past City Hall.

Taylor’s front door was breached by Louisville officers as part of a drug raid in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. Her boyfriend fired his gun once, saying later that he feared an intruder was entering the apartment. One officer was struck, and he and two other officers fired 32 shots into the apartment, striking Taylor five times.

Taylor’s death initially flew under the media radar, as the COVID-19 crisis shut down society, but George Floyd’s death in Minnesota and the release of a chilling 911 call from Taylor’s boyfriend in late May sparked interest in the case.

A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbour’s apartment, but no officers were charged in connection with Taylor’s death.

Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

An ongoing federal investigation could be wide-ranging and is regarded by many as the last chance for justice for Taylor’s death.

United States

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coldstream rainbow crosswalk vandalized again
Next story
Case of UK woman who vanished on way home stirs grief, anger

Just Posted

Coldstream residents discovered the previously targeted rainbow crosswalk (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Coldstream rainbow crosswalk vandalized again

The colourful crosswalk at Kal Beach was installed in 2017 as a symbol of inclusion of LGBTQ+ community

Vernon residents can breathe a little easier now that a dust advisory has ended in the area March 13, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Road dust advisory lifted in Vernon

The air quality advisory was lifted Saturday, despite particulate matter being above provincial target

Residents at Armstrong's Heaton Place retirement community had their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, March 12, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID vaccination party at Armstrong retirement community

Heaton Place residents are celebrating after getting their first round of shots Friday

Digital Media Arts Symposium participants wear virtual-reality goggles during the 2018 event at Surrey Art Gallery. (Pardeep Singh - Submitted photo file)
Tech centre to open at Lumby library next month

$25K donation inspires community partners to support cause

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

Ray Snitynsky found a family photo album in front of Sammy J’s in West Kelowna. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Is this your photo album?: Kelowna man looking for owners

Ray Snitynsky said he found the photo album by Sammy J’s in West Kelowna

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

Fraser Health Authority reported 44 employees of the 130,000 sq. ft. Vitrum glass manufacturing plant in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19 (Dan Ferguson/Black Press media)
COVID-19 outbreak, 44 cases reported at B.C. glass manufacturer

So far, 44 employees at Vitrum have tested positive, and the FHA has ordered vaccinations

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Steve Luciano
VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s ‘Bruce’ from Ottawa Public Health’s viral tweet

The Vancouver-born actor claims responsibility for a seeming social media misfire during the game

Crews extinguished an early-morning grass fire Saturday (March 13), caused by an abandoned campfire. (Phil McLachlan/West K News/FILE)
Unattended campfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna cause two grass fires in 24 hours

Early-morning grass fire in West Kelowna comes after grass fire in Kelowna the day before

Penticton’s Burdock House supportive housing on Winnipeg St. is one of the B.C. Housing buildings the City of Penticton wants audited. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
South Okanagan shelter debate delays BC Housing audit

Council was provided with a plan for an audit the same day they rejected the permit extension request

JC Rathwell (left) pictured with Bonnie Schadeck and Jim Armitage of Sassy Shoes, one of the first Kelowna businesses to test iSupport Local, an app dedicated to shopping local. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Okanagan entrepreneur launches app dedicated to shopping, supporting local

iSupport Local app and website created to support Okanagan small businesses, entrepreneurs

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a derelict trailer west of Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish blaze in trailer

The empty trailer alongside the highway was unoccupied.

Most Read